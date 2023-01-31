Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Brazil's Lula stops short of condemning Russian invasion during Scholz visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 5:18 AM 1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) hold a joint news conference at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil Jan. 30, 2023. (Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Jan. 30 said Russia made a mistake invading Ukraine but refused to condemn the full-scale invasion during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I think Russia made the classic mistake of invading another country's territory, so Russia is wrong," Lula said, Reuters reported.

"But I still think that when one won't, two won't fight. You have to want peace," he said, adding that he did not think either side was interested in finding a peaceful end to the war.

Stoltenberg: Putin doesn’t want peace, but pause for regrouping
The Kyiv Independent

A joint statement published later by Germany and Brazil, however, said the two countries "emphatically deplored Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and annexation of parts of its territory as flagrant violations of international law," according to the Reuters article.

Scholz was in Brazil on his South America tour, where he also met with Argentina and Chile's leaders to rally support for Ukraine's cause in the war against Russia.

All three South American countries refused to provide more support for Ukraine, including ammunition to Ukraine for German-made Gepard anti-aircraft guns that Germany had requested from Brazil.

The presidents of Argentina and Chile both, however, clearly condemned the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Russia again shows it's not interested in peace
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
