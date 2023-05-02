Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: US believes Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 6:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House estimated that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months in fighting in Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut area and other regions of Ukraine.

The figure is based on U.S. intelligence estimates, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on May 1, and includes more than 20,000 dead, half of them from the Wagner mercenary group, Reuters reports.

In late April, BBC Russia, together with Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, using open sources established the names of 21,700 Russian soldiers who had been killed in the war in Ukraine. Of those, at least 3,401 are members of Russia's elite forces, include intelligence officers, Russian National Guard, paratroopers, marines and pilots.

"Russia's attempt at a winter offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed," Kirby was quoted as saying.

According to Kirby, the Russian forces did make some incremental gains in Bakhmut but that it has come at a "terrible, terrible cost" and that Ukraine's defenses in the region remain strong.

"It's really stunning, these numbers," Kirby added, saying the total is three times the number of American casualties in the Guadalcanal campaign in World War Two, according to Reuters.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
