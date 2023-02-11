Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Retired US general: Jets could help Ukraine win within year

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2023 6:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, told Deutsche Welle that the West should supply Ukraine with fighter jets as the planes could contribute to Ukraine’s victory within a year.

“The sooner we deliver them the capability to achieve a decisive outcome, the sooner that (the war) could be over,” Hodges said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

According to Hodges, Ukraine could still win without Western fighter jets, but Russia’s defeat would take three to five years, given the current level of Western support.

He said that Western concerns regarding Ukraine’s military training and compatibility of runways don’t make it “unfeasible” to give Ukraine the “opportunity” to use the planes.

Previously, Hoges said that Ukraine’s allies need to be more decisive and provide Ukraine with much-needed offensive weapons.

Ukraine asks Netherlands for fighter jets
