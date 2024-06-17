Rescued man dies in hospital following Russian strike on Poltava Oblast, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man who suffered injuries in the June 10 Russian attack on Poltava Oblast died in a hospital, Governor Filip Pronin said on June 17.

The Russian military struck the Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast on June 10, injuring the man and damaging nearly 10 houses, according to Pronin.

"My condolences to the family and friends. The enemy will be punished for every innocent victim of this war," the governor wrote.

More than two years into the full-scale war, Russia continues to attack residential areas and energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine far from the front line – killing civilians and violating international law.

Russian forces carried out another attack against Poltava Oblast on June 17. At least 12 people, including two children, were injured.