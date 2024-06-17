Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Poltava Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Rescued man dies in hospital following Russian strike on Poltava Oblast, governor says

by Kateryna Hodunova June 17, 2024 7:24 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes only: people walk in a park on May 18, 2021 in Poltava, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A man who suffered injuries in the June 10 Russian attack on Poltava Oblast died in a hospital, Governor Filip Pronin said on June 17.

The Russian military struck the Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast on June 10, injuring the man and damaging nearly 10 houses, according to Pronin.

"My condolences to the family and friends. The enemy will be punished for every innocent victim of this war," the governor wrote.

More than two years into the full-scale war, Russia continues to attack residential areas and energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine far from the front line – killing civilians and violating international law.

Russian forces carried out another attack against Poltava Oblast on June 17. At least 12 people, including two children, were injured.

Russia’s move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
3:33 PM

Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapyvnyi.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.