Republican congressman blasts Trump's Greenland invasion talk as 'one of the dumbest things' that could wreck NATO

A U.S. invasion of Greenland would be "one of the worst things" any American president has done in recent years, Republican Representative Don Bacon told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 14, as White House escalates rhetoric toward Denmark's autonomous territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to U.S. national security, saying Washington will acquire the island "one way or the other" and that all options, including military force, remain on the table.

Greenland and Denmark have firmly rejected any suggestion that the island could be sold or seized, warning that threats of force are reckless and that security concerns should be addressed among allies, not through coercion.

Trump's comments alarmed U.S. allies and drew pushback from his own party.

'One of the dumbest things I've ever heard'

Trump's statements pushed Bacon, alongside House Democrats, to introduce the No Funds for NATO Invasion Act, legislation aimed at blocking any U.S. military action against NATO territory.

"I would have told you a month ago or two months ago that it's ludicrous," Bacon said. "But (Trump) and his team keep saying that the military option is on the table."

"It is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. I hate to say it that way," he added.

Bacon said the White House's approach has been shocking, not only because of its substance but because it treats allies as adversaries. He argued that Denmark and Greenland would likely have been open to deeper cooperation had Washington pursued the issue diplomatically.

Missed opportunity with allies

According to Bacon, Greenland and Denmark have previously shown willingness to discuss an expanded U.S. military presence, including additional bases, if approached as partners rather than targets.

He noted that Greenland has also welcomed investment on a mutually beneficial basis, including in mining projects, given the logistical challenges of operating in the Arctic.

"President Trump could have done all of this as a friend, not as an enemy."

Bacon said he feels compelled to speak out.

"I'm going to stand up against it. I wish I didn't have to. I think it's silly," he said. "I feel like I have an obligation to stand up and say that this Republican disagrees."

NATO at risk

Beyond Greenland itself, Bacon warned that any U.S. move against the territory would risk catastrophic damage to NATO, which he described as "the most successful alliance" in modern history.

"It pains and saddens me," he said, arguing that the current administration is weakening NATO through both rhetoric and policy. "Words and deeds have undercut NATO."

Bacon also warned that "America first" veers dangerously toward isolationism.

"We want to be America first and America alone," he said. "When you say America alone, that means America weaker, right? America without alliances is a weaker country."

Several leading EU countries have publicly backed Denmark amid the dispute, underscoring the depth of concern in Europe. Trump, however, has argued that NATO would become "more formidable and effective" if Greenland were under U.S. control.

Russia, by contrast, appears to welcome Trump's stance. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev even sarcastically urged Trump to move quickly and annex Greenland.

Strategic value, public resistance

Greenland's importance lies in its location. As Arctic ice melts, the island is becoming central to emerging shipping routes and access to vast mineral resources.

The island, home to about 56,000 people, already hosts a U.S. military base.

Yet Trump's position runs counter to public opinion at home. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 17% of Americans support efforts to acquire Greenland.

For Bacon, that gap between rhetoric and reality is stark — and dangerous.

"They seem to forget we fought World War II, we have NATO, and it was successful, and that we are the leader of the free world," he said. "We've got to act like it."