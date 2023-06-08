Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Report: Cooling pond at Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of rupturing surrounding dike following dam explosion

by Haley Zehrung June 9, 2023 2:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kakhovka dam explosion and falling water levels of the Kakhovka reservoir could have a serious impact on the cooling pond at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN).

A drop in the Dnipro River's water level could cause the internal pressure of the water in the plant's cooling pond to rupture the surrounding dike, the Paris-based institute said in a report published on June 7.

The report said that in the event the dike is damaged, water could be brought in from other sources, such as pump trucks that could be used to replenish the plant's spray ponds, sprinkler systems that are used to cool a nuclear plant's reactors when they are in shutdown mode.

Since the Zaporizhzhia plant's six reactors have already been in shutdown mode for several months, less water than usual is needed to cool them, meaning that operations should be fine for "several weeks," the report said.

Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said on June 8 that the nuclear power plant has continued to pump water into the cooling pond from the Kakhovka reservoir, despite the water level reaching a level that was previously estimated as being inoperative.

The IAEA has already expressed its concerns with the cooling pond, saying that the preservation of the pond is "vital" to the plant's operations.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Following the dam breach, an estimated 600 square kilometers of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast have been flooded, affecting more than 20 settlements and over 2,000 homes in the oblast.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Comments

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
