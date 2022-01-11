Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Hot topic, Electric cars, Vehicles, Car sales
Edit post

Registration of electric cars continues to grow in Ukraine

by Natalia Datskevych January 11, 2022 8:31 PM 2 min read
A woman charges an electric car at a charging station in this undated photo. (Senivpetro/Freepik)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Electric cars have continued to grow in popularity in Ukraine last year.

A total of 8,541 new and used electric vehicles were registered in 2021, an almost 20% increase compared to 2020, according to the Federation of Automotive Employers. Used vehicles outnumbered new ones seven to one.

Ukraine now has about 30,000 electric vehicles on the roads. The number of newly-registered ones has been growing each year since 2016.

“It is a global trend,” Yevgeniy Mudzhyri, an automotive expert and owner of the Autogeek news portal, told the Kyiv Independent.  “And whether Ukraine wants it or not, the country will follow the trend.”

Still, electric cars occupy a very modest share of the Ukrainian market. A total of 104,000 new cars were registered in the country in 2021. Only 1% of those were electric.

In contrast, in Norway, 65% of the 176,276 new vehicles sold in 2021 were fully electric, Reuters reported. Norway, a country of 5 million people, is a European leader in the adoption of electric cars.

The popular Nissan Leaf, created over a decade ago, continued to dominate the Ukrainian market. Every fourth electric car registered in the country in 2021 was a Leaf.

Used car prices for Nissan’s bestseller ranged from $9,500 for 2014 models to $28,000 for 2020 models. New Leafs, which start at $32,000, are beyond the price range for many Ukrainians, whose average monthly salary was $530 in December 2021.

Ukrainians’ other top choices in 2021 included the Tesla Model 3 (827 registered) and Chevrolet Bolt (762 registered).

The above three models are responsible for almost 55% of the country’s electric car market.

Prices for electric cars are unlikely to come down due to a shortage of microchips and metals for the production of batteries.

Still, Mudzhyri expects sales to continue to grow this year. He observed that many dealers in Ukraine are ready to import budget Chinese electric cars.

At the same time, the rise in electricity prices may negatively “affect the desire of Ukrainian car owners to switch from fuel consumption to electricity consumption.”

Besides, owning an electric vehicle in Ukraine may come with a risk. Oleg Nazarenko, head of the Association of Automobile Importers and Dealers, expects a spike in thefts of the car parts from electric vehicles.

“If previously thieves could not find much except a first-aid kit and a fire extinguisher inside an ordinary car, now they can profit from stealing at least a charging cable, which costs around $400-500,” Nazarenko wrote.

Natalia Datskevych
Natalia Datskevych
Natalia Datskevych is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, she worked as business reporter for the Kyiv Post. She studied economic theory at Kyiv National Economic University and holds a Ph.D in economic science.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.