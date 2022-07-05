Putin lacks troops in Ukraine but fears mobilization in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference at the Ashgabat International Airport, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on June,29,2022. (Getty Images)

Although Russia surpasses Ukraine in terms of weapon capabilities, the size of its army in Ukraine is insufficient for the large-scale war that it is waging.

Domestic critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among the hawks, have urged him to carry out a general or partial mobilization and introduce martial law to expand the size of the army and boost Russia’s war effort. If mobilization is carried out in Russia, the scale of the war and the number of victims are likely to increase.

But despite failing to achieve any of Russia’s strategic objectives in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in more than four months, Putin has been reluctant to carry out mobilization.

Experts suggest he may fear that mobilization will trigger popular resentment, with large numbers of potential recruits evading the draft. Putin may also be afraid of the devastating effect that such mobilization would have on the Russian economy: Thousands would be removed from the civilian sector, and living standards would fall drastically.

Another fear is that Russia’s administrative system may not be able to handle such a tremendous task. Moreover, mobilization in Russia would likely mean switching to an even more totalitarian state, and it actually may not be an easy task to turn Russia into North Korea.

Statistics

Russian troops and their proxies in Ukraine are estimated at around 200,000. In contrast, Ukraine has already conducted several waves of mobilization and substantially increased its number of troops.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had 700,000 troops. The number most likely includes the National Guard and the Territorial Defense units.

Military analysts say that the insufficient number of troops was one of the main reasons why Russia failed to encircle or seize Kyiv in March and had to withdraw from Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

U.S. military analyst Michael Kofman said on the War on the Rocks podcast in April that Russia had failed because it had been fighting a “large conventional war at peacetime strength.”

Russia’s military debacles have prompted criticism from the country’s hawk party, which argues that Putin is not going far enough in Ukraine. They have urged Putin to announce mobilization in order to defeat the Ukrainian army.

The hawks’ most outspoken representative is Igor Strelkov, an ex-officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service who was at the forefront of the war against Ukraine in 2014 by leading the attacks on Sloviansk and Donetsk.

He has been charged by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service with shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Putin has ignored Girkin’s pleas for mobilization so far but the Russian-occupied areas of the Donbas have been used as a staging ground for potential mobilization in Russia.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia-controlled proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have mobilized residents of the regions’ occupied areas en masse. They have often sent lightly armed recruits without any training or poorly trained soldiers to the front line. This led to high casualty rates among the mobilized.

Is mobilization possible?

Sergei Sazonov, a Russian-born political philosopher at Estonia’s Tartu University, said Putin may fear that Russia is simply incapable of conducting mobilization successfully.

“There are fears that the administrative system won’t be able to handle it and that it has become rotten,” Sazonov told the Kyiv Independent. He added, however, that he thinks Russia’s administrative system is capable of accomplishing this task.

“Ukraine has carried out mobilization successfully, although partially it was due to a patriotic upsurge,” Sazonov said. “Russia’s administrative system is no worse than Ukraine’s.”

In his interview with Riddle Russia news outlet, Kofman said it would be difficult for the Russian military to carry out mobilization.

“The Russian army is not the Soviet one,” he said. “It does not have an infrastructure for general mobilization. They don’t have ‘empty’ divisions with officers and tanks.”

Moreover, Russia lost a lot of military equipment during its invasion of Ukraine, which makes mobilization even more difficult, according to Kofman.

If Russia tries to launch mobilization, it will take a lot of time, he added.

Ukrainian military analyst Vyacheslav Tseluiko said that, if mobilization is announced, Russia will have to send poorly trained conscripts to the front line, and there will be little to arm them with. Yet, Tseluiko told the Kyiv Independent that Russia may be able to increase its weapons production.

Despite sanctions cutting Russia off from Western technology, it may still be able to produce more low-tech weapons, Tseluiko said. This will give Russia more opportunities for an offensive, he added.

Popular resentment

One of the reasons why Putin lags in carrying out a full-scale mobilization is his fear of being overthrown, says Sazonov.

“He’s afraid that his approval rating will plummet,” Sazonov said. “Putin always exaggerates the risk of a popular uprising.”

Sazonov himself believes an uprising is unlikely in Russia.

Tseluiko also said that “there may be a negative reaction (to mobilization) from society, and the government has to take this into account.”

“It’s not clear if they will have enough resources to suppress it,” he told the Kyiv Independent.

The most obvious analogy is World War I, which became unpopular in Russia by 1917. As a result, millions of mobilized soldiers disaffected with the war eventually contributed to the 1917 revolution.

Moreover, mobilization is expected to cause significant damage to the economy, which has already shrunk due to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Putin is concerned that an economic downturn will also contribute to popular resentment, Sazonov said.

“(Mobilization will lead to) an increase in public spending, a further contraction of the consumer goods and technology sectors and, as a result, an increase in consumer goods shortages and accelerated degradation of the civilian economy,” Grigory Bazhenov, an economist at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, told the Kyiv Independent.

Total war

Some also argue that Putin may be reluctant to carry out mass mobilization and militarize Russia’s economy because it would entail switching to an actual totalitarian state. Whether Russia has reached the point of totalitarianism is an open question for many observers.

“Mobilization requires a political model that mobilizes the population,” Bazhenov said, adding that it is essentially a totalitarian model. “And currently we have the opposite - a model that encourages people to sit on their sofas.”

He also said that society doesn’t see this war as popular or patriotic, and a big repressive apparatus would be needed for mobilization in these conditions. However, Russia lacks the resources for creating such an apparatus, he said.

Bazhenov argued that Russia does not have an “appropriate social base” for mobilization.

“The regime doesn’t have resources for a full-fledged mobilization, first of all, human resources,” he said. “There must be a large uneducated rural population. Creating a totalitarian regime in an urbanized society with middle-class incomes is not an easy task.”

Announcing mobilization and martial law would also drastically raise the stakes but this would incur significant risks for Putin.

During the invasion, Russia has effectively changed its declared objectives from turning Ukraine into a satellite state to the seizure of the Donbas. But Kofman believes that it will have to switch back to maximalist aims if mobilization is announced, and such aims would be difficult to achieve.

“Putin wants to avoid general mobilization because fighting this as a special operation without declaring a state of war allows him to dictate what victory is,” he said on the War on the Rocks podcast. “If he announces national mobilization, this can’t be a limited stakes war. Then it has to be for maximalist war aims.”