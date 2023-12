Red Cross denies reports about it suspending operations in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

After multiple missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, which killed at least 10 civilians, Reuters reported the Red Cross paused its work in Ukraine "for security reasons." The Red Cross has denied reports about it halting its operations in Ukraine, calling them "fake."

"(After) today's rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working in an intensified mode, providing assistance to the victims," the organization stated on Facebook.