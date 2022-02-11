Questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine with defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko

This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russia continues to build up military personnel along Ukraine’s borders many of us are wondering what’s next. We turn to our defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko for answers. The Kyiv Independent’s patrons who have access to a closed chat with the editorial team were able to send in questions that were included in this episode.

