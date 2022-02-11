Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine with defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko

by Illia Ponomarenko and Elina-Alem Kent February 11, 2022 12:52 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent defense reporter Illia Ponamorenko answers questions concerning Russia's ongoing military build-up along the Ukrainian border. (mil.ru)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russia continues to build up military personnel along Ukraine’s borders many of us are wondering what’s next. We turn to our defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko for answers. The Kyiv Independent’s patrons who have access to a closed chat with the editorial team were able to send in questions that were included in this episode.

In order to send in future questions and hear more exclusive opinions and analyses from our journalists and editors become our patron at patreon.com/kyivindependent.

The Kyiv Indie Podcasts · Questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine with defense journalist Illia Ponomarenko

Authors: Illia Ponomarenko, Elina-Alem Kent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
