Putin signs a decree allowing foreigners to serve in Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows foreign citizens to serve in the ranks of Russia's Armed Forces, the state news agency TASS reported on Nov. 14.

Earlier on Nov. 4, Putin said that Russia had conscripted 318,000 citizens since the beginning of mobilization in September. Some 49,000 of these conscripts are already fighting in Ukraine, he said.

After announcing mobilization, Russia has allowed conscripting citizens with convictions for serious crimes.

