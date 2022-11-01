Putin: Russia’s participation in ‘grain corridor’ possible only after investigation of Sevastopol drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Kremlin press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his country will only return to the UN-backed grain agreement after an investigation of the Oct. 29 drone attack on the port city of Sevastopol.

Another condition for Russia to return to the deal is receiving from Ukraine “real guarantees” of not using the grain corridor for military purposes.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack on its Blask Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. Ukraine hasn't officially commented on the accusations.



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier said that Moscow had used the alleged attack as a false pretext to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Oct. 29, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack in Crimea, damaging a Russian minesweeper and a dam in Sevastopol.

On Oct. 30, volunteer group GeoConfirmed published videos showing that the attack likely hit the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov and a "Natya-class minesweeper."

Earlier on Nov. 1, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN announced they would put the grain corridor on hold on Nov. 2.

