Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin: Russia’s participation in ‘grain corridor’ possible only after investigation of Sevastopol drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2022 12:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Kremlin press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his country will only return to the UN-backed grain agreement after an investigation of the Oct. 29 drone attack on the port city of Sevastopol.

Another condition for Russia to return to the deal is receiving from Ukraine “real guarantees” of not using the grain corridor for military purposes.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack on its Blask Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. Ukraine hasn't officially commented on the accusations.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier said that Moscow had used the alleged attack as a false pretext to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Oct. 29, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack in Crimea, damaging a Russian minesweeper and a dam in Sevastopol.

On Oct. 30, volunteer group GeoConfirmed published videos showing that the attack likely hit the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov and a "Natya-class minesweeper."

Earlier on Nov. 1, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN announced they would put the grain corridor on hold on Nov. 2.

Ukraine, Turkey, UN to put ‘grain corridor’ on hold on Nov. 2
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.