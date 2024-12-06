Putin replaces Kursk Oblast governor due to management 'chaos' after Ukraine incursion, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov due to management "chaos" following Ukraine's incursion, opposition outlet Verstka reported on Dec. 6, citing sources.

On Dec. 5, Putin appointed State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein as interim governor of the oblast. According to Verstka, the Kremlin began seeking Smirnov’s replacement in early November, but only finalized Khinshtein's appointment just a day before the announcement.

Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. While Russian forces have since reclaimed about half of the territory seized during the initial attack, the operation has inflicted significant losses on Russia.

During Smirnov’s tenure, key issues reportedly included widespread discontent and protests among displaced residents from areas occupied by the Ukrainian army, and clashes with local municipal leaders.

Verstka cited claims that Smirnov’s handling of defensive structures along the Ukrainian border contributed to his dismissal, with the fortifications proving ineffective.

Khinshtein, a former journalist and television presenter, has been a member of Russia’s State Duma since 2003, and is affiliated with Putin’s United Russia party.

Russia has ramped up pressure in Kursk Oblast to dislodge Ukrainian troops holding positions there since early August. Reuters reported on Nov. 23 that Ukraine had lost over 40% of territory previously captured during the incursion.

According to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi last month, Russia had suffered 7,905 soldiers killed, 12,220 injured, and 717 captured over three months of fighting in Kursk Oblast.