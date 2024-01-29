Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin officially registers as candidate in presidential election

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 12:28 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 4th Congress of Russian Railway Workers, on Dec. 15, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) officially registered President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 29 as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election in March.

The news was announced after Putin surpassed the threshold of required signatures to be registered as a candidate. Putin is widely expected to win the election and secure a fifth term in office.

There are three other candidates who have been officially approved to be on the ballot. Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin has also collected enough signatures, but has not received the go-ahead from the CEC to be on the ballot.

Nadezhdin, who has called the full-scale war a mistake, said he would continue to collect signatures to have an extra margin in case some were challenged by authorities.

As of Jan. 29, Nadezhdin's website said the campaign has received more than 200,000 signatures in support of his candidacy. The deadline for submitting signatures is on Jan. 31.

Despite Nadezhdin's anti-war positions, he also said in an interview with RFE/RL's Current Time project published on Jan. 12 that he supports the Russian constitution and considers himself a "Russian patriot."

Nadezhdin claimed that the citizens of Crimea wanted to join Russia. When asked if he would return the Ukrainian territories illegally occupied by Russia, he declined to answer directly.

Russia held a rigged vote in 2020 to approve constitutional amendments allowing Putin to run for two more presidential terms after his current one expires in 2024. The vote effectively made Putin, who has been in power since 1999, a dictator for life.

Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating international democracy, gave Russia a 0/4 score in its 2023 report card on political freedoms in the country.

"Russia has never experienced a democratic transfer of power between rival groups," described Freedom House.

Any meaningful opposition is prevented from having a fair chance at winning elections, creating "an authoritarian political system (that) is concentrated in the hands of President Vladimir Putin," the human rights group said.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv would win faster if allowed to hit deep inside Russia with Western weapons, Navy commander says
Key developments on Jan. 28: * Sky News: Ukrainian Navy Commander signals Kyiv would win faster if there’s permission to fire Western weapons deep inside Russia * Germany’s finance minister says Europe must do more to support Ukraine * Washington Post: Russia aims to create new world order via a…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:31 AM

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova.

The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
11:16 PM

Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.