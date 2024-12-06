This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Putin, Russian gas, Banking, US sanctions, Sanctions, Gazprom
Edit post

Putin changes Russian gas payment laws after US sanctions Gazprombank

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2024 5:42 AM 1 min read
Gazprombank logo seen on a building in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 5, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has changed laws on how foreign buyers can pay for Russian gas following recent U.S. sanctions.

Previously, Russian law required foreign buyers to pay for gas products via Gazprombank exclusively, per a decree Putin issued in March 2022.

The U.S. on Nov. 21 imposed new sanctions targeting dozens of Russian banks, including Gazprombank. Washington had avoided sanctioning Gazprombank in the past in order to allow European countries to continue paying for Russian gas supplies.

Gas buyers will now be unable to purchase Russian energy products through Gazprombank accounts until the sanctions are lifted.

According to Putin's new law, gas purchases are no longer tied to Gazprombank. Gas payments can also be settled by offsetting mutual debts, as an alternative to cash payments.

Following the U.S. sanctions, Hungary, a Kremlin-friendly state, requested a sanctions waiver to further continue payments for Russian natural gas imports via Gazprombank. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the new restrictions a "threat to energy security."

The latest U.S. sanctions are intended to close one of Russia's few remaining avenues for international banking, barring Gazprombank from conducting transactions in dollars.

According to the Financial Times, Russia has used Gazprombank to purchase military equipment, pay soldiers, and compensate the families of those killed in the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence hackers disrupt Russia’s Gazprombank, source says
The cyberattack, described as a powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) assault, disrupted Gazprombank’s online and mobile banking services.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.