Putin gives relative promotion in Russian Defense Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed relative Anna Tsivilyova state secretary for Russia's Defense Ministry, in addition to her role as deputy defense minister, according to a presidential decree signed Aug. 17.

Tsivilyova is Putin's first cousin once removed.

Putin first appointed Tsivilyova a deputy defense minister in June, after Andrey Belousov took over the ministry from Sergei Shoigu.

Tsyvilova is responsible for organizing social and housing support for military personnel. She also runs the state's "Defenders of the Fatherland" fund, which supports participants in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Tsyvilova has been sanctioned by both the United Kingdom and the European Union over her connections to Putin and her support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin initiated a surprise reshuffle of Russia's security and defense apparatus in spring 2024, installing staunch loyalist Belousov as defense minister and firing four deputies. Tsyvilova was appointed to fill one of the vacancies.