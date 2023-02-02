Reuters: Putin claims Russia ready to draw on entire arsenal as Germany sends tanks to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin criticized Germany for providing Ukraine with the Leopard 2 main battle tanks, saying he is ready to draw on Russia’s entire arsenal, according to Reuters.

“It's incredible, but it's a fact: we are again being threatened with German Leopard tanks with crosses on them,” Putin said during a fiery speech on the 80th anniversary of a Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

He claimed that “Nazism in its modern form and manifestation again directly threatens” Russia’s security. "We don't send our tanks to their borders, but we have the means to respond, and it won't end with the use of armoured vehicles. Everyone must understand that."

Putin and Russian propagandists often make baseless claims that the government in Kyiv or members of the Ukrainian military are neo-Nazis, despite no proof to back up the falsehoods.

Several countries declared they would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, following Germany's announcement to send 14 tanks after months of delay. Ukraine is set to receive 120-140 tanks in the first round of deliveries from Western allies, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a Jan. 31 briefing.