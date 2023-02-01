Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Putin asks Russia's Defense Ministry to prevent shelling of Belgorod Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 6:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state-owned media reported on Feb. 1 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had asked the Defense Ministry to focus on preventing the shelling of Belgorod Oblast, which is located on the border with Ukraine.

Russia has been shelling Ukraine's northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have been shelled as well. Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsibe for the attacks.

Explosions are regularly reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the latest taking place on Jan. 17, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via Telegram.

According to Gladkov, air defense had been activated. No damages or casualties were reported.

Belgorod is located on the Seversky Donets River, some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

