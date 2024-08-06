Skip to content
Putin asks Iran for measured response against Israel, sources tell Reuters

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 9:56 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech to the graduates of military schools at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 21, 2023. (Egor Aleev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for a controlled retaliation against Israel, Reuters reported on Aug. 6, citing two senior Iranian officials.

Russia's National Security Council Secretary and former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Tehran on Aug. 5 as the country allegedly prepares for a military response to Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil on July 31.

Shoigu reportedly delivered Putin's message personally, emphasizing that civilian targets should be avoided.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Aug. 5 that Iran had requested modern air defense systems from Russia amid the heightened tensions. The two sources told Reuters that Iran has also asked for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets.

Iranian state television showed Shoigu and the commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri greeting each other, meeting face-to-face, and then participating in a larger meeting at the negotiating table with members of the Russian delegation and Iranian military officials.

"We are ready for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues," Shoigu reportedly said.

Bagheri also told Shoigu that the relationship between their nations was "deep, long-term, and strategic" and would only expand under Iran's new government, according to Iranian state media.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies on the international stage. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. In February, Reuters also reported that Tehran sent "a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles" to aid Moscow's invasion.

At the same time, Russia has maintained its historic ties with Israel, although the relationship has frayed since the Hamas attack in October 2023.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.