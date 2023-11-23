Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Putin arrives in Belarus on official visit

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 12:37 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus to participate in a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Minsk, the Kremlin's press service announced on Nov. 23.

The CSTO is a military alliance between Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Tajikistan, formed in 2002.

The meeting is set to discuss "further improvement of the collective security system."

The summit is being held in Minsk as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is its current chairman.  

The last time Putin arrived on an official visit to Belarus was in December 2022.

Over the last few months, Putin has traveled to Kazakhstan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.

His trip to Kyrgyzstan in October was his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 for the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
