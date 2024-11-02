Skip to content
News Feed, Lloyd Austin, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States, Ukraine, War
Putin achieved none of his strategic objectives after nearly 1,000 days of war against Ukraine, Austin says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2024 5:48 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on April 21, 2023 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not achieved a single one of his strategic objectives after nearly 1,000 days of full-scale war against Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in his op-ed published by Foreign Affairs on Nov. 1.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t flee. Kyiv didn’t fall. And Ukraine didn’t fold," the Pentagon chief said.

Putin's original goals in his full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in early 2022 were to “liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, "demilitarize and denazify" the country which in the Kremlin's eyes, envisioned the removal of its Jewish president, and the occupation of its capital city Kyiv.

After swiftly failing to achieve these goals, with the exception of Russian forces occupying all of Luhansk Oblast, Putin was forced to lower his ambitions and said Russia's "main goal" was to capture all of Ukraine's eastern Donbas area that also includes the adjacent Donetsk Oblast.

According to Austin, Russia has paid "a staggering price for Putin’s imperial folly," with more than $200 billion squandered. Russia has lost almost 700,000 troops killed and injured since Feb. 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Austin's article was published days ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump questioned future U.S. military assistance for Ukraine while insisting he can broker a swift peace agreement.

In the meantime, Ukraine is facing one of Russia's "most powerful offensives" since the beginning of the all-out war, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 2.

Moscow's forces continue to press forward on its offensives across the eastern front, primarily on the Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Pokrovsk axes in Donetsk Oblast, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are forced to withdraw little by little.

Austin called Putin's invasion a warning, describing it as a sneak preview of "a world built by tyrants and thugs."

"So we face a hinge in history," the U.S. Defense Secretary said. "If Ukraine falls under Putin’s boot, all of Europe will fall under Putin’s shadow."

Ukrainians in the US weigh in on upcoming Trump vs Harris election
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s campaign promises to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia would seemingly make her the obvious choice for Ukrainians in the U.S. in the 2024 presidential elections, but the diaspora is anything but united in their choice for president. Despite…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
