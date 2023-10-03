Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Prosecutors: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 3, 2023 11:07 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast's settlements of Avdiivka and Illinivka on Oct. 3, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Avdiivka and Illinivka in Donetsk Oblast wounded four civilians on Oct. 3, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

In the frontline town of Avdiivka, a projectile from a Russian tank hit a house, injuring a 63-year-old resident who was in the yard at the time, according to the report. The man suffered a mine-explosive injury, a shrapnel wound, and a broken leg.

Russia also launched a guided aerial bomb at the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district, wounding two women aged 29 and 47 and a 43-year-old man, the prosecutors said on Facebook.

The attacks damaged houses, apartment buildings, an outbuilding, a commercial facility, and vehicles, added the prosecutor's office.

Illinivka is a southwestern suburb of Kostiantynivka, which lies roughly 50 kilometers north of Donetsk and 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Avdiivka is one of the major flashpoints of hostilities on the eastern front, suffering regular attacks by Russian forces.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

