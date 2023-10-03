Prosecutors: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Avdiivka and Illinivka in Donetsk Oblast wounded four civilians on Oct. 3, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

In the frontline town of Avdiivka, a projectile from a Russian tank hit a house, injuring a 63-year-old resident who was in the yard at the time, according to the report. The man suffered a mine-explosive injury, a shrapnel wound, and a broken leg.

Russia also launched a guided aerial bomb at the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district, wounding two women aged 29 and 47 and a 43-year-old man, the prosecutors said on Facebook.

The attacks damaged houses, apartment buildings, an outbuilding, a commercial facility, and vehicles, added the prosecutor's office.

Illinivka is a southwestern suburb of Kostiantynivka, which lies roughly 50 kilometers north of Donetsk and 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Avdiivka is one of the major flashpoints of hostilities on the eastern front, suffering regular attacks by Russian forces.