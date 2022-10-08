Prosecutors find 4 bodies of civilians executed by Russia in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian soldiers shot three women and a man in the basement of a house in the Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi town in Kharkiv Oblast in mid-September. The town was confirmed to have been liberated by Ukraine on Sept. 27.

Since Sept. 7, 534 bodies of civilians, including 19 children, have been discovered in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, according to Serhii Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department. The figure includes the bodies found at a mass burial site in liberated Izium city.

