Police: 534 bodies of civilians have been found in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

October 7, 2022 9:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Since Sept. 7, 534 civilian bodies, including 19 children, have been recovered in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, said Serhii Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department.

He added that this number includes bodies found at a mass burial site in liberated Izium.

