Police: 534 bodies of civilians have been found in liberated Kharkiv Oblast
October 7, 2022 9:01 am
Since Sept. 7, 534 civilian bodies, including 19 children, have been recovered in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, said Serhii Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department.
He added that this number includes bodies found at a mass burial site in liberated Izium.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.