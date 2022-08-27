Prosecutors: 9 law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast notified of suspicion of treason

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, since April, nine Ukrainian law enforcement officers have begun working for Russia in the temporarily occupied regions, breaching Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. The six officers from Melitopol and the three from Tokmak allegedly perform duties assigned to them by Russian forces in the occupied regions, such as patrol and searches. All former officers have been dismissed from the National Police and a pre-trial investigation is currently underway.