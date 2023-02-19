Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 461 children, injured 924 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 1:20 AM 1 min read
Russia’s shelling of Bakhmut on Feb. 17 injured a 16-year-old boy, bringing the total number of children casualties to 461 killed and 924 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 19.

The highest number of casualties was documented in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where 445 children were killed or injured.

The real number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Feb. 16 that 6,000 civilians are still living in the front-line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. She urged them to evacuate immediately.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
