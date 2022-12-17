Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 450 children, injured 863 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 11:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Dec. 16 mass missile attack killed a one-year-old child in Kryvyi Rih, a city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office. Rescuers retrieved the child’s body from under the rubble of his home overnight on Dec. 17, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, four children aged 3-10 years were injured on Dec. 16.

The real number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is expected to be higher as the current count does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that 331 children are now considered missing, while 13,613 have been illegally deported to Russia. Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.

Ukrainian authorities discovered a room that Russians used to detain and torture children during the occupation of Kherson, Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, said on Dec. 14.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.