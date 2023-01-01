Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian attacks injure 3 children on New Year’s Eve

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three children aged 12 to 14 were wounded during Russia’s mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 31, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russian attacks injured a 14-year-old girl in Zaporizhzhia and two children aged 12 and 13 in Kherson.

Russia’s full-scale war has reportedly killed at least 452 children and injured 876 since Feb. 24.

A 13-year-old boy from Naddniprianske, near Kherson, survived two Russian attacks during the New Year holidays, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

A Russian strike injured the boy in Naddniprianske on Dec. 31 as he was returning home with his sister, after which he was hospitalized at the Kherson Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital “in serious condition.” On Jan. 1, Russian forces attacked the hospital. The boy was then evacuated to Mykolaiv.

“Due to the bloody ‘Russian world,’ a child who was supposed to joyfully unwrap presents and make wishes on these holidays met the New Year on the operating table under enemy fire,” said Yanushevych.

According to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Russian attack on Kherson killed one person and injured one.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were shot down overnight on Jan. 1.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing two people and wounding over 30.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in Ukraine’s center, south, east, and west.