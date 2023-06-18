Prosecutors: Russia shells Kharkiv Oblast, injures civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General’s Office said on June 18 that the Russian military had shelled the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast, and injured one person.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

During the day, the Russian military also shelled the city of Kupiansk and damaged residential buildings, cars, and commercial buildings.

As of May 21, more than 24,000 civilians had been injured and 8,895 killed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, according to the latest UN report.

However, the organization believes that the “actual figures are considerably higher” due to the lack of information on war casualties in Russian-occupied territories.



