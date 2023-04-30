Prosecutors: Russia has killed at least 477 children, injured 955 during invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General’s Office said on April 30 that Russian attacks across Ukraine had killed at least 477 children and wounded over 955 since Feb. 24, 2022.

The casualty rate among children is expected to be higher, as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the most casualties were documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, where 452 and 275 children were either killed or wounded, respectively.

Also, 400 children are considered missing, the National Police reported.

Thousands of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories have been subjected to forced deportation to Russia. Ukraine has been able to return only 364 children, the Ukrainian national database Children of War showed.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.'