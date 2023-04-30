Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutors: Russia has killed at least 477 children, injured 955 during invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 4:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General’s Office said on April 30 that Russian attacks across Ukraine had killed at least 477 children and wounded over 955 since Feb. 24, 2022.

The casualty rate among children is expected to be higher, as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the most casualties were documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, where 452 and 275 children were either killed or wounded, respectively.

Also, 400 children are considered missing, the National Police reported.

Thousands of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories have been subjected to forced deportation to Russia. Ukraine has been able to return only 364 children, the Ukrainian national database Children of War showed.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.'

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Uman kills 23, including 4 children; rescue operation continues
Key developments on April 28: * Russian missile strike on apartment block in Uman kills at least 23 people * Defense minister: Preparations for Ukraine counteroffensive at final stage * Slovak, Czech presidents make joint visit to Ukraine * Denmark delivers Caesar howitzers to Ukraine A Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
