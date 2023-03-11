Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutors: Russian troops kill 1 civilian, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent March 11, 2023 10:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Donetsk Oblast with artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers on March 11, killing one civilian and injuring four, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The Prosecutor's General’s Office said that the Russian army hit the town of Kostiantynivka, the village of Mykolaivka near Kramatorsk, and Maksymilianivka near the town of Mariinka, damaging houses, residential buildings, cars and civilian infrastructure.

One of the injured is in critical condition.

Om March 10, Russian forces struck residential areas in Kostiantynivka using S-300 missiles and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, injuring eight civilians.

Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as Russia is trying to seize the entire region.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, an estimated total of at least 1,405 civilians in the region have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and at least 3,158 have been injured.

These figures exclude casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are currently impossible for Ukrainian officials to establish

