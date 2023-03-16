Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian March 10 attacks on Kostiantynivka injure 8

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 10, 2023 7:14 pm
Russian forces struck residential areas of Donetsk Oblast's city of Kostiantynivka using S-300 missiles and Uragan multiple rocket launcher, the regional prosecutor's office reported on March 10. 

The Russian attacks wounded four men and four women in the city aged from 30 to 79 years old, according to the report. 

Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office added that 14 houses, nine cars, a gas pipe, garages, farm buildings, and civil infrastructure sites had been damaged or completely destroyed in the attacks. 

Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts on Ukraine's east as it attempts to lay claim to Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, an estimated total of 1,403 civilians in the region have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 3,144 have been injured.

These figures exclude casualty numbers from Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are currently impossible for Ukrainian officials to establish.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

