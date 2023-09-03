Prosecutor General's Office: Overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast injures 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 3 that two people were hospitalized after being injured in Russia's overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force reported earlier on Sept. 3 that 22 out of 25 drones launched by Russia were downed by air defense over Odesa Oblast.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces targeted industrial infrastructure in the southwestern Izmail district of Odesa Oblast.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, the grain deal was originally meant to guarantee the safe passage of ships transporting Ukraine's agricultural exports from the Black Sea.

Ukraine's ports located across the Danube River from Romania serve as the main alternative routes to shipping grain.