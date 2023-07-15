Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 16, 2023 12:44 AM 1 min read
Priests pray by the bodies of those killed during the Bucha massacre, committed by Russian forces at the start of the full-scale war, at a mass grave discovered on the grounds of a church in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on April 7, 2022. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of July 15, Ukrainian courts found 53 Russian nationals guilty of war crimes, more than 300 identified Russians are currently suspected, the country's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said.

He added that 200 suspects in such crimes have already been charged, and the evidence has been submitted to the court.

“Some may say that this is not much. When I talk to international partners, they are surprised,” Kostin said.

Kostin also said that Ukraine’s international partners are surprised that  Ukraine not only documents crimes during the war, but also investigates them and takes them to court.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, more than 95,000 war crimes have been documented to date.

Watch the trailer for the Kyiv Independent’s upcoming documentary ‘Uprooted’
The Kyiv Independent presents “Uprooted” — an investigative documentary into the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied Mariupol.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.