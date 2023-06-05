Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor General: Russia has killed 485 Ukrainian children since start of all-out war

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 3:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four hundred eighty-five Ukrainian children have been killed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on June 5.

More than 1,005 children have also sustained injuries of varying degrees as a result of Russian attacks across the country.

However, the actual casualty rates are likely much higher as the Prosecutor General's Office is still working to establish what has occurred in areas with active hostilities, as well as recently liberated territories and those still under Russian occupation.

Donetsk Oblast has suffered the highest child casualty rates due to Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, with a total of 464 recorded.

Meanwhile, 283 casualties were recorded in Kharkiv Oblast, 128 in Kyiv Oblast, 105 in Kherson Oblast, 91 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 89 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 80 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 71 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.

The little victims: Russia’s war killed these children
On a warm day in early September, Anastasiia Kolchyna took her nine-year-old sons, twin brothers Ruslan and Denys, for a walk. They went to a small park in their native Zelenodolsk, a town in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where many locals would gather on the weekends. The family was enjoying the outdoor…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kate Tsurkan
