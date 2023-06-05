Prosecutor General: Russia has killed 485 Ukrainian children since start of all-out war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four hundred eighty-five Ukrainian children have been killed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on June 5.

More than 1,005 children have also sustained injuries of varying degrees as a result of Russian attacks across the country.

However, the actual casualty rates are likely much higher as the Prosecutor General's Office is still working to establish what has occurred in areas with active hostilities, as well as recently liberated territories and those still under Russian occupation.

Donetsk Oblast has suffered the highest child casualty rates due to Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, with a total of 464 recorded.

Meanwhile, 283 casualties were recorded in Kharkiv Oblast, 128 in Kyiv Oblast, 105 in Kherson Oblast, 91 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 89 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 80 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 71 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.