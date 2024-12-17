Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

MP Boyko calls Putin 'war criminal', apologizes for pro-Russian statement after interrogation

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 17, 2024 11:13 PM 2 min read
Yurii Boyko, a notorious pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker and former presidential candidate, speaks during the regular sitting of the Ukrainian parliament on Feb. 18, 2020, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lawmaker Yuriy Boyko on Dec. 17 apologized for his earlier video interpreted by many as pro-Russian and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal."

Boiko made the apology in a TikTok video after he was questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) over his previous statement.

“I do not want my words to be used by the Russian Federation or war criminal Putin to justify their aggression against our country,” Boyko said. "If my words insulted some Ukrainians who are fighting on the front line or working on the home front to achieve victory, I want to apologize."

He added that “we should all be united, focused on defeating the foreign enemy, and put aside all internal differences.”

In his Dec. 14 video on TikTok, Boyko echoed pro-Russian narratives about alleged “radicals” in Ukraine and restrictions on language and religion.

Boyko claimed that “radicals” were “tearing down monuments, renaming cities, forbidding people to speak their native language and attend the church of their choice” without citing specific examples or evidence.

Boyko, a parliamentary member since 2007 and former deputy prime minister under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, has a long history in Moscow-aligned political factions.

His recent statements and subsequent apology suggest an attempt to navigate Ukraine’s political landscape, potentially aiming to rebuild his relevance ahead of potential elections.

In wartime Ukraine, however, pro-Russian rhetoric provokes fierce criticism and could hinder Boyko’s political rehabilitation.

Boldizsar Gyori
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.