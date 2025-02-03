Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.

The leader of the Kremlin-aligned Arbat paramilitary unit was severely injured when an unidentified explosive device went off in the lobby of one of the buildings in the"Alye Parusa" (Scarlet Sails) residential complex in northwestern Moscow.

The collaborator was initially reported killed, but the Russian media later clarified he was transported to the hospital and had to undergo a leg amputation. Russia's Investigative Committee, which launched an investigation into the explosion, later confirmed Sarkisyan died in the hospital.

0:00 / 1× The aftermath of the explosion in a residential complex in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 3, 2025. The blast killed Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast. (Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow/Telegram)

Sarkisyan was a Donetsk Oblast crime boss and a close former associate of Ukraine's pro-Kremlin ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and has been on the international wanted list since 2014 for organizing murders in central Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said. During the EuroMaidan Revolution, Sarkisyan reportedly organized the hired pro-government thugs ("titushky") who harrassed pro-EuroMaidan protesters.

After the full-scale war broke out, Sarkisyan founded the Arbat Separate Guards Special Purpose Battalion, a unit fighting against Ukraine. The group is reportedly made up of ethnic Armenians, many of whom have criminal records.

Russian law enforcement services suspect that Sarkisyan was a victim of a planned assassination, TASS reported. The explosion reportedly occurred when Sarkisyan and his security guards were entering the building. Five people were reported injured overall, while one of the guards was said to have been killed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. It is currently unclear who was behind the explosion.