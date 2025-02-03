Explosion rocks Moscow residential complex, pro-Russian collaborator reported killed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion occurred in the lobby of the "Alye Parusa" residential complex in northwestern Moscow on Feb. 3, killing a man and injuring four people, the state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

Citing sources, the pro-state outlet Kommersant identified the victim as Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine. The injured victims reportedly include Sarkisyan's security guards.

Sarkisyan was a crime boss and a close associate of Ukraine's pro-Kremlin ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and has been on the international wanted list since 2014 for organizing murders in central Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said. During the EuroMaidan Revolution, Sarkisyan reportedly organized the hired pro-government thugs ("titushky") who harrassed pro-EuroMaidan protesters.

After the full-scale war broke out, Sarkisyan organized the "Arbat" Separate Guards Special Purpose Battalion for deployment against Ukraine. The unit is reportedly made up of ethnic Armenians.

The blast was caused by an unidentified explosive device, with Russian law enforcement services suspecting a murder plot, TASS reported, citing authorities. The explosion occurred when one of the building's residents — the man killed in the blast — entered the entrance with his security guards, the Russian Telegram channel 112 claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukraine is yet to comment on the explosion.

While there is currently no evidence linking Ukraine to Sarkisyan's death, Ukrainian intelligence services have been connected to a number of high-profile assassinations in Russia and Russian-occupied territories during the full-scale war.

In December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, was killed in an explosion in Moscow in an SBU operation, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.