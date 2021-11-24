Pro-Kremlin lawmaker pays bail for Odesa mayor Trukhanov

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Nov. 24, pro-Kremlin lawmaker Vadym Novynsky said that he had paid Odesa Mayor Hennady Trukhanov’s bail of $1.1 million.

In October the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine brought organized crime and abuse of power charges against Trukhanov and Vladimir Galanternik, the mayor’s former ally and an influential businessman from the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa. Trukhanov and Galanternik were charged with illegally seizing land, as well as causing $19.7 million in losses to the city budget.

Trukhanov has previously faced other graft charges but managed to avoid losing office. The High Anti-Corruption Court is considering a separate embezzlement case against Trukhanov concerning the controversial purchase of Odesa’s Krayan factory building.