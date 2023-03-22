President's Office: Ukraine wants Japan among its security guarantors

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine would like Japan to join its security guarantor countries, President's Office deputy head Ihor Zhovkvu said on national television on March 22, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Security guarantees how Ukraine sees them are not only weapons. Sanctions, financial aid, non-lethal aid are also security guarantees. And again, it is one of our peace formula's points," the official said. "Therefore, it would be very desirable to see Japan among such security guarantors."

During their March 21 meeting in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed security guarantees for Ukraine "in detail," Zhovkvu added.

At a joint news conference following the meeting, Zelensky said he had accepted Kishida's invitation to join a G7 summit, which Japan will host in May, via an online link.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on March 9 that it was "quite realistic" that Ukraine could receive international security guarantees at the next NATO summit this summer.

In September last year, Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, a "joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states."

Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and other countries.