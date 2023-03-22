Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
President's Office: Ukraine wants Japan among its security guarantors

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine would like Japan to join its security guarantor countries, President's Office deputy head Ihor Zhovkvu said on national television on March 22, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Security guarantees how Ukraine sees them are not only weapons. Sanctions, financial aid, non-lethal aid are also security guarantees. And again, it is one of our peace formula's points," the official said. "Therefore, it would be very desirable to see Japan among such security guarantors."

During their March 21 meeting in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed security guarantees for Ukraine "in detail," Zhovkvu added.

At a joint news conference following the meeting, Zelensky said he had accepted Kishida's invitation to join a G7 summit, which Japan will host in May, via an online link.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on March 9 that it was "quite realistic" that Ukraine could receive international security guarantees at the next NATO summit this summer.

In September last year, Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, a "joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states."

Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and other countries.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
