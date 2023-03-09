President's Office: Ukraine may receive security guarantees at next NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

It is "quite realistic" that Ukraine could receive international security guarantees at the next NATO summit this summer, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on March 9, as cited by the European Pravda media outlet.

"There will definitely be security guarantees, we no longer hear 'no' when we speak up about them. Now the question is who will be the first to sign them with us," Yermak told reporters.

NATO Heads of State and Government will gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12 to "strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense and continue its support for Ukraine."

In September last year, Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Yermak, it envisages creating the Kyiv Security Compact, a "joint document on a strategic partnership that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states."

Ukraine's guarantors are expected to include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and other countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a March 5 interview with CNN that the West was ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after Russia's war is over.