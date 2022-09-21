President’s Office: Russia strikes at a dam in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Sept. 21 that Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, damaging the Pechenizka dam. Tymoshenko said that the damage will be eliminated shortly.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack, according to the official.

Russia has recently increased the number of attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine. An earlier attack on a dam in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Sept. 14 caused the flooding of over 100 homes.