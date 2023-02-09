President’s Office: Long-range weapons, fighter jets for Ukraine seems resolvable

This audio is created with AI assistance

The issue concerning fighter jets and longer-range weapons “seems like it can be solved,” Head of President’s Office Andriy Yermak said on Feb. 9 without going into further details.

After Germany and the U.S. announced ground-breaking decisions to provide Ukraine with dozens of their Western-made tanks, Ukraine has stepped up its pleas for longer-range weapons and Western fighter jets.

Yermak’s words come amid President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to western Europe. He met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Feb. 8 and is attending a special meeting with EU leaders in Brussels the following day.

The West appeared to be softening its hard-no stance about the possible transfer of Western combat aircraft this week.

After meeting Zelensky in London, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the potential transfer of the fighter jets.

On Feb. 9, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called on member states to quickly consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets.