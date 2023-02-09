Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

President’s Office: Long-range weapons, fighter jets for Ukraine seems resolvable

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 4:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The issue concerning fighter jets and longer-range weapons “seems like it can be solved,” Head of President’s Office Andriy Yermak said on Feb. 9 without going into further details.

After Germany and the U.S. announced ground-breaking decisions to provide Ukraine with dozens of their Western-made tanks, Ukraine has stepped up its pleas for longer-range weapons and Western fighter jets.

Yermak’s words come amid President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to western Europe. He met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Feb. 8 and is attending a special meeting with EU leaders in Brussels the following day.

The West appeared to be softening its hard-no stance about the possible transfer of Western combat aircraft this week.

After meeting Zelensky in London, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the potential transfer of the fighter jets.

On Feb. 9, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called on member states to quickly consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.