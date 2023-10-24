Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prague hosts Crimean Platform's second parliamentary summit

by Martin Fornusek October 24, 2023 8:55 PM 2 min read
The Crimean Platform's second parliamentary summit in Prague, Czechia, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Ruslan Stefanchuk/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prague hosted the Crimean Platform's second parliamentary summit on Oct. 24, with the participation of delegations from dozens of countries and the Ukrainian Parliament's chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In their joint statement, the participants of the summit condemned Moscow's attempts at annexing Ukraine's territory and the human rights and humanitarian law violations committed against the Ukrainian people.

In particular, the parliamentarians denounced the "political persecution in the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula that has been ongoing since 2014 and that targets mostly Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars."

They also declared commitment to supporting Ukraine's efforts at restoring its sovereignty over the occupied peninsula, its EU aspirations, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-part peace formula.

"All participants reaffirmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine! All condemned Russia's illegal aggression! And all declared their continued support for Ukraine!" Stefanchuk wrote on social media.

"I thank every speaker, every country for their comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he added.

Marketa Pekarova, the speaker of the Czech Parliament's lower house, said that the summit sent a clear message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the participating countries will continue backing Ukraine until the complete liberation of its territories.

"There is no doubt that Crimea is Ukraine. Crimea is Ukrainian, and we want to achieve its liberation, as well as the liberation of other parts of Ukraine where the fight is ongoing," Pekarova said, according to the Czech Press Agency.

Zelensky, who joined the event via videoconference, said that the parliamentary summit "makes our Crimea Platform exceptionally strong by adding the energy of the democratic world."

"We are moving towards achieving our goal more actively than ever, for nearly a decade of Russian hybrid and then full-scale aggression," the president said.

"It is in the Black Sea region, specifically in the situation surrounding Crimea, where the effectiveness of our tactics is working best," he noted, adding that achieving full fire control over Crimea is "just a matter of time."

Ukrainian forces have struck significant blows to the Russian military and navy operating in occupied Crimea and the Black Sea in recent months. A Ukrainian missile attack hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on Sept. 22, killing dozens of Russian officers.

The Crimean Platform, established in 2021, is aimed at consolidating international efforts for the liberation of Russian-occupied Crimea and at raising awareness of human rights violations committed by Moscow on the peninsula.

While the Czech Press Agency reported that around 40 countries participated in the Prague summit, Ukrainian officials said that up to 70 parliamentary delegations arrived in Czechia's capital.

The Crimean Platform's first parliamentary summit was held in October 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia, bringing together delegations from over 50 countries.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
