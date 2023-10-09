Positive trends reported in Ukraine's key economic sectors

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s key sectors grew between January and September this year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Oct. 9, citing the Ministry's preliminary estimates.



Construction topped the list, growing by 18.4% in the first half of 2023.



Funding for the restoration of damaged infrastructure and buildings, including in the liberated territories, as well as increased demand for mortgages under the “eOselia” affordable loan program contributed to the sector’s growth, according to Svyrydenko.



Production rates are recovering in the industrial sector, boosting machine building by 12.9% and furniture production and machinery repair by 11.6%.



New supply chains and a slowdown in energy and material costs benefited the sector.



Food processing grew by 12.1%, aided by increased harvest volumes in all major crops.



The processing industry saw the lowest growth with 3.1%.



Svyrydenko said that stable demand in the domestic market bolstered domestic trade amid decreasing inflation rates from 26% year-on-year in Jan. to 8.6% y-o-y in Aug.



The Minister also noted that a sufficient supply of goods strengthened Ukrainian enterprises.