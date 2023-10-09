Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Economy, Business
Edit post

Positive trends reported in Ukraine's key economic sectors

by Dominic Culverwell October 9, 2023 7:17 PM 1 min read
A worker welds metals at the construction site on the damaged bridge in Moshchun village, Kyiv Oblast. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s key sectors grew between January and September this year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Oct. 9, citing the Ministry's preliminary estimates.

Construction topped the list, growing by 18.4% in the first half of 2023.

Funding for the restoration of damaged infrastructure and buildings, including in the liberated territories, as well as increased demand for mortgages under the “eOselia” affordable loan program contributed to the sector’s growth, according to Svyrydenko.

Production rates are recovering in the industrial sector, boosting machine building by 12.9% and furniture production and machinery repair by 11.6%.

New supply chains and a slowdown in energy and material costs benefited the sector.

Food processing grew by 12.1%, aided by increased harvest volumes in all major crops.

The processing industry saw the lowest growth with 3.1%.

Svyrydenko said that stable demand in the domestic market bolstered domestic trade amid decreasing inflation rates from 26% year-on-year in Jan. to 8.6% y-o-y in Aug.

The Minister also noted that a sufficient supply of goods strengthened Ukrainian enterprises.

Ukraine records highest number of job vacancies since start of full-scale invasion
The number of job vacancies in Ukraine reached its highest level last month since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Opendatabot said on Oct. 6. There were 105,000 vacancies on the website Work.ua in September.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup
Dominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Reporter
Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He has written for a number of publications including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.