Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Politics, Petro Poroshenko, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Poroshenko arrest hearing: Prosecution asks for $37 million bail, court deliberates for 11 hours without result

by Oleksiy Sorokin January 17, 2022 11:51 PM 2 min read
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a court hearing in Kyiv on Jan. 17. (Mikhail Palinchak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Six hours into ex-President Petro Poroshenko's arrest hearing on Jan. 17, the judge left for the chambers, allegedly for a 20-minute break. He never reappeared in the courtroom.

After nearly six hours without the judge, the hearing was postponed until Jan. 19. Poroshenko left the courthouse.

"I'll see you all on Epiphany (celebrated in Ukraine on Jan. 19)," Poroshenko told several hundreds of his supporters who had been waiting in front of the courthouse for more than 11 hours.

Poroshenko returned to Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 17 after a one-month absence, and almost immediately went to the court hearing set to choose the pre-trial restriction measure for him.

However, the judge couldn't rule on the arrest, deciding to resume the hearing in two days.

Poroshenko was charged with high treason in December. He is suspected of conspiring with pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk to supply coal from the Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine when he was president. If found guilty, Poroshenko faces from 12 to 15 years in prison.

Poroshenko has denied wrongdoing and called his prosecution politically motivated.

“It is an obstruction to my political activity both inside the country and abroad,” Poroshenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 17.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters before a court hearing in Kyiv on Jan. 17. (Mikhail Palinchak)

Judge Oleksiy Sokolov, who was presiding at the hearing, was appointed by Poroshenko in 2017. Later, the Public Integrity Council, which is tasked with auditing judges, ruled that Sokolov doesn't fit the integrity criteria.

What happened before: Poroshenko returns to Ukraine, faces possible arrest

From September through November, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Investigation Bureau leveled charges of treason and aiding terrorists against businessman Serhiy Kuzyara, pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk and Volodymyr Demchyshyn, who was energy minister in 2014-2016 under Poroshenko, as part of the same coal supply case.

Medvedchuk allegedly negotiated the coal supplies with Russia and its proxies, as well as with Poroshenko’s administration, according to the investigators.

Poroshenko told Ukrainska Pravda that he never discussed coal with Medvedchuk and never met Kuzyara.

Ex-lawmaker Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former ally of Poroshenko, claimed in 2016 that the former president’s top associate and lawmaker Ihor Kononenko had been getting $20 per ton from coal supplies coming from the Russian-occupied Donbas. Kononenko denied the accusations.

Poroshenko left Ukraine promptly on Dec. 18, after the State Investigation Bureau detectives tried to hand him a summons. Two days later, he was charged with high treason.

Dozens of investigations have been opened against Poroshenko since his successor, President Volodymyr Zelensky came to power in 2019.

So far, Poroshenko has been charged in two of them.

Apart from the treason case, Poroshenko was charged in June 2020 with abusing his power by appointing Serhiy Semochko as a deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service in violation of procedure. Since then, the case has seen no progress. Poroshenko denied the accusations.

Oleksiy Sorokin
Oleksiy Sorokin
Deputy Chief Editor
Oleksiy Sorokin is the co-founder and deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with building the organization and leading the hiring, editing, and newsletter workstreams. Oleksiy occasionally writes, his latest articles include interviews with top Ukrainian and European officials. For his work, Oleksiy was included in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Oleksiy holds a BA from the University of Toronto.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.