Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Hot topic, Poroshenko, Roshen, Petro Poroshenko
Edit post

Poroshenko family's companies fined Hr 283 million by Anti-Monopoly Committee

by Igor Kossov December 21, 2021 9:59 PM 2 min read
Roshen confectionery company owns a large chain of stores around Ukraine. (roshenstores.com)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Confectionery companies belonging to the family of former President Petro Poroshenko have been fined Hr 283.6 million ($10.4 million) by the Anti-Monopoly Committee (AMCU) for alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Poroshenko used to be a long-time owner of this group of confectionary companies known under the brand Roshen. He transferred the ownership to his elder son Oleksiy Poroshenko in 2019.

In a Dec. 21 statement, the committee said that the companies, Interstarch Ukraine, Dniprovsky Starch and Syrup Integrated Plant, and Intercorn, tampered with the prices of corn and glucose syrups on the market.

The enterprisers were accused of unjustified price hikes on syrups in April-June 2018, February-March 2019 and October 2020. The companies also set different prices for different buyers without a good reason, the committee stated.

In response, the companies said that the regulator's conclusions are "unreasonable and unfounded." They consider this move to be "political prosecution" of Poroshenko.

A day earlier Poroshenko was charged with high treason in a case regarding the organization of coal supplies to Ukraine’s state-owned enterprises from Russian-occupied areas in the Donbas in 2014-2015. Poroshenko called the charges politically motivated.

According to the Anti-Monopoly Committee, the companies together dominate the syrup market, controlling 65.5% of it in 2018, a whopping 93.9% in 2019 and 79.8% in 2020. They’re also the only producers of cornstarch in Ukraine, controlling 74.3% of the market in 2018 and 96.79% in 2019. Importers were their only competitors in the past several years.

“The group had market power, which came through in its ability to set its own terms for sales on the domestic market, maintain a non-transparent, systemless pricing policy with its counterparties, and pursue policies to maintain its monopoly position,” the committee stated.

At times, Roshen allegedly set arbitrary prices for individual buyers -- one buyer was given low prices to prevent them from switching suppliers, according to the regulator.

Roshen was also accused of being behind initiatives to effect the 2019 ban on the import of syrup and starch products from Russia.

The group of companies related to Roshen is a vertically integrated business with enterprises for every part of the product's production cycle, from growing corn to making candy.

Igor Kossov
Igor Kossov
Reporter
Igor is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously covered conflict in the Middle East, investigated corruption in Ukraine and man-made environmental damage in Southeast Asia. He has a Master’s in Journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and was published in the Kyiv Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, Daily Beast and Foreign Policy.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.