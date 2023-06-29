Poll: Most Ukrainians have relatives or friends injured or killed in Russia's war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Seventy-eight percent of Ukrainians have close relatives or friends who were wounded or killed due to the full-scale Russian invasion, according to a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

This figure ranges from 70% in Ukraine's east to 80% in the country's western regions.

On average, the survey respondents have seven family members or friends who fell victim to Russia's war since Feb. 24, 2022.

"Against this background, it becomes clear why Russian propaganda regarding 'common history' and 'common culture' is so hopeless in Ukraine… The current emotions have imprinted (the message) "away from Moscow" for a long time," said Anton Hrushetskyi, the KIIS's executive director.

"In addition, this experience strengthens a firm and unshakable position regarding possible concessions to Russia - if you have so many relatives and friends injured or killed, how can you talk about concessions?"

The poll was conducted on May 25-June 5, 2023. The KIIS surveyed 2013 people from across Ukraine, except those residing in Russian-occupied territories or who had fled the war abroad.