Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Majority of Russians see war in Ukraine as 'civilizational struggle with West'

by Nate Ostiller January 10, 2024 11:29 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen set at Red Square as he addresses a rally marking the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops partly occupy – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – in central Moscow on Sept. 30, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority (63%) of Russians continue to support the full-scale war against Ukraine, which is viewed by another 64% as symptomatic of a larger "civilizational struggle between Russia and the West," according to a poll released on Jan. 9 by the University of Chicago's nonpartisan National Opinion Research Center (NORC).

The figure represented a slight decrease from a poll conducted by the Russian independent polling organization The Levada Center in November 2023, in which 75% of respondents said they supported the war.

The results of the Jan. 9 poll illustrate a consistent level of support for the full-scale war since its beginning almost two years ago, coupled with a majority of Russians saying that international sanctions had not impacted their personal lives.

At the same time, 55% of Russians said economic issues ranked chief among their primary concerns, but 65% of respondents blamed rising prices on a decline in their personal economic situation. A majority (67%) said they were financially the same or better off compared to two years ago.

Some of the much-lauded efforts to isolate Russia, such as the significantly reduced ability for Russians to travel abroad, appear to have gone largely unnoticed by a majority of Russians, 76% of whom said they were unaffected by the international travel restrictions.

As the Russian presidential election approaches, in which President Vladimir Putin is seeking a 5th term in office, 66% of respondents said they would be "more likely" to vote for him. The level of support was even higher among older generations.

The poll also indicated that Russians are heavily animated by the place of Russia in the world. An overwhelming majority (94%) expressed at least a moderate level of pride in their Russian identity. Another 62% said they believed Russia is treated unfairly in the world.

The "civilizational" framing of the conflict with the West appeared in other contexts as well, with 68% of respondents saying they were concerned that "Western influences, such as LGBTQ, will affect traditional Russian values."

Putin has also characterized the full-scale war on civilizational terms, and has frequently used the perceived "threat" of LGBTQ to drum up support at home.

How Russia’s liberal tech companies became the foundation of Putin’s war effort
Fridays at Russian tech giant Yandex — the company once christened as “Russia’s Google” — are marked by a large-scale all-hands meeting where employees can bring questions and problems to the company’s upper management. Called khural, among the company’s employees, a name for Mongolian parliament,…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.