Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: 94% of Ukrainians have negative view of Russia, Belarus ranks second worst

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 6:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

94% of Ukrainians across all regions hold negative views of the Russian Federation, according to a sociological survey by the Razumkov Center.

Dislike towards Russia was expressed by 97% of residents of Central Ukraine and 90% of residents of Eastern Ukraine. These views are also held by 95,5% of respondents who use Ukrainian as a primary language and by 88% of those that communicate primarily in Russian.

Belarus ranks as the second most disliked country with 81% of Ukrainians expressing negative attitudes. Next comes Iran - 73,5%, China - 60%, and Hungary - 46,5%.

Respondents expressed positive attitudes most often towards Poland - 94%, Great Britain - 91%, Lithuania - 91%, Estonia - 90%, Latvia - 90%, and Canada - 90%.

The survey was conducted between February and March 2023 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblasts, and areas where hostilities are taking place.

Around 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 took part in the survey.

Zaporizhzhia responds to Russia’s annexation claims: ‘We have broken up with Russia forever’
On Sept. 30, residents of Zaporizhzhia woke up to the horrendous news of a bloody Russian strike on a convoy of civilian cars in their city overnight. The attack with S-300 missiles killed 31 civilians and wounded 88 more. Though the deadliest to date, it wasn’t the first
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.