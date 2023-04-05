Poll: 94% of Ukrainians have negative view of Russia, Belarus ranks second worst

This audio is created with AI assistance

94% of Ukrainians across all regions hold negative views of the Russian Federation, according to a sociological survey by the Razumkov Center.

Dislike towards Russia was expressed by 97% of residents of Central Ukraine and 90% of residents of Eastern Ukraine. These views are also held by 95,5% of respondents who use Ukrainian as a primary language and by 88% of those that communicate primarily in Russian.

Belarus ranks as the second most disliked country with 81% of Ukrainians expressing negative attitudes. Next comes Iran - 73,5%, China - 60%, and Hungary - 46,5%.

Respondents expressed positive attitudes most often towards Poland - 94%, Great Britain - 91%, Lithuania - 91%, Estonia - 90%, Latvia - 90%, and Canada - 90%.

The survey was conducted between February and March 2023 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblasts, and areas where hostilities are taking place.

Around 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 took part in the survey.